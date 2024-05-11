Unusually warm weather for Seattle in May

We're forecasting unusually warm weather around Western Washington Saturday. Temperatures cool slightly for Mother's Day. We're also tracking the chance for another viewing of the northern lights tonight!

This afternoon, highs lift to the upper 70s to low 80s around Puget Sound. Temperatures cool along the coast thanks to the influence of cooler marine air.

Temperatures warm to either side of 80 degrees around Puget Sound. Temperatures will be cooler along the coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember, water temperatures on lakes, rivers and streams are running dangerously cold this time of year. Always wear a life vest for any activities on the water and practice water safety!

Last night, many places in the country and around the world enjoyed a spectacular view of the aurora borealis due to a particularly strong geomagnetic storm. Once again tonight, there's a similar chance for viewing the northern lights across the Pacific Northwest though it might not be as strong as last night.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has observed extreme (G5) geomagnetic conditions early Saturday morning and expects severe (G4) conditions to continue through the weekend.

The best time for viewing it will be between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Look to the north and get away from light pollution if possible. There's some uncertainty about whether the aurora will be visible Sunday night for multiple reasons - one being that clouds will increase around Western Washington.

NOAA issued a Special Weather Statement about the northern lights. Here's what they had to say about potential impacts:

"Geomagnetic conditions early Saturday morning and expects severe (G4) conditions to continue through the weekend. A geomagnetic storm of this strength can cause multiple and and widespread issues with various power and communications systems. Widespread voltage control problems may occur, and some power grid systems may experience component failures, disruption of service, and protective device trips. This could result in blackouts." - NOAA

There will be another chance to see the northern lights Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will increase over the South Sound and the coast overnight, potentially compromising the view of the aurora this evening. However, Seattle should have good visibility tonight to early Sunday.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are on tap for Mother's Day. Monday will be cooler and cloudier.

Temperatures will gradually cool Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be a light shower on Wednesday, but this week is otherwise looking fairly quiet.

Temperatures will gradually decline in the coming days around Western Washington. This afternoon, we soar to the low 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care and enjoy the gorgeous sunshine!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone