Warm Friday ahead, showers return for the weekend

A ridge of high pressure will shift east today, bringing in more clouds for the afternoon and rain by late tonight.

In the meantime, you'll enjoy warm temperatures and a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Highs will be around 70 degrees for most spots around the Puget Sound area.

A weak system will push onshore later this evening. Expect scattered showers after sunset tonight. Those will continue through the overnight period, but should wrap up by early Saturday morning.

There is a small chance the Puget Sound area will see Saturday morning’s solar eclipse. Right now, it looks like mostly cloudy skies will put a damper on our viewing. The eclipse will be at it's peak in Seattle around 9:20 AM, where the moon will cover the sun by 81%.

If you're heading to ESPN's College Gameday's appearance at UW's Red Square, expect a few light showers in the early morning hours. For tailgating and the big game against the Oregon Ducks, it should be mainly dry with temps in the 60s.

In Pullman, the Cougs are taking on the Arizona Wildcats. Temps will be very comfortable at kickoff, in the mid 60s, with increasing clouds.

The Seahawks will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 10:00 AM (PDT). It will be mainly dry and cool for that game with cloudy skies.

Monday, a stronger front will push through Western Washington, bringing heavier rain and breezy conditions. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look drier.