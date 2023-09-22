Seattle weather: Warm last day of summer, fall begins with showers

The last hours of summer will be beautiful today with sunny skies and warmer afternoon high temperatures.

Weak offshore flow will bring in more wildfire smoke to the Puget Sound area. You can expect a hazy sunshine look in some areas with air quality in the good to moderate categories for most spots. The Elwha Valley and areas around Port Angeles will be under smoky skies due to wildfires on the Olympic Peninsula. This morning, air quality levels have deteriorated into the "Very Unhealthy" and "Hazardous" categories.

The autumnal equinox is at 11:50 PM Friday and the clouds will roll in almost on cue. That will be followed by a chance for showers by Saturday morning. The most widespread shower activity will hit in the afternoon and early evening.

After Friday, conditions will turn much cooler and wetter for the first full week of fall. High temperatures will drop below the seasonal average and stay there through the end of next week.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game on Sunday against the Panthers, be prepared for some wet weather. Showers are expected during the game with cool temps, in the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday look like the wettest days of the next week, with breezy wind at times. We could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain over the course of the next seven days.