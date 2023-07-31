Seattle weather: Warm summer weather ahead the next week

Plenty of sunshine is expected this week with slowly warming temperatures through next weekend.

Highs Monday will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and weak onshore flow, which will keep wildfire smoke east of the Cascades.

The Eagle Bluff Fire in Eastern Washington near Oroville has grown to over 10,000 acres with no containment. Temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday, but winds should be calmer along the Washington/Canada border.

Make sure to check out tonight's full supermoon. It'll be big and bright in the sky appearing 123% larger than normal. Tonight's full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon. It's called that because sturgeon are easiest to catch this time of year in the Great Lakes.

Seattle has hit 80 degrees 27 times so far this year and we will add to that total this week. The record through July 30 is 32 days, set in 2015.

A slow moving ridge will build over the Pacific Northwest over the next several days, gradually warming temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the next week with possible mountain thunderstorms over the weekend.