Seattle weather: Warmer-than-normal temperatures this weekend

Warmer-than-normal weather is in the forecast this weekend in Western Washington. After a drenching start to June, Mother Nature is serving up beautiful weather the next several days.

The 70s are forecast through the weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While there might be isolated showers over the mountains at a few points over the next week, many other places in Western Washington will be dry.



Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to low 80s Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: water temperatures are still running dangerously cold this time of year. Wear a life vest and practice water safety.



While temperatures rise on Saturday, cloudier skies move into the region during the afternoon and evening.

Clouds increase around Western Washington Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds thicken Saturday night around Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies.



Monday will offer morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.



Partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday.



Wednesday morning may be cloudy, but the afternoon should be sunny.



The sunshine is on repeat through Thursday.

Warm weather is on the way the next several days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here's some context on what to expect in the coming months. We're entering our dry season!

The Seattle area is entering its driest months of the year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

