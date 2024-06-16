Expand / Collapse search

Warmer weather in store for Seattle this upcoming workweek

By
Published  June 16, 2024 10:52am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Warming up with sunny skies next week

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

We're tracking below-normal temperatures today for Father's Day, but a big warm-up gets underway in Seattle by the end of the workweek.

Drier weather makes a comeback in Seattle Monday afternoon.

Temperatures climb to almost 70 degrees Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to low 60s around western Washington. You can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Below-normal temperatures and partly sunny weather are expected Sunday in Seattle.

Highs will reach either side of 60 degrees in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be isolated downpours and thunderstorms, but most will be dry. The areas with the best chance for lightning will be the Olympic Peninsula, the Hood Canal and the South Sound. 

Wet weather is most likely southwest of Seattle.

Scattered downpours could develop over the Olympic Peninsula this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty showers could develop early Monday, but otherwise we're forecasting dry weather for Monday afternoon. 

Tuesday, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. 

Wednesday through Saturday will be sunny and dry. Highs Thursday and Friday will reach the low 80s!

Warmer weather will return to Seattle during the workweek.

Temperatures this week warm gradually in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv