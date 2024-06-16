Warmer weather in store for Seattle this upcoming workweek

We're tracking below-normal temperatures today for Father's Day, but a big warm-up gets underway in Seattle by the end of the workweek.

Temperatures climb to almost 70 degrees Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to low 60s around western Washington. You can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach either side of 60 degrees in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be isolated downpours and thunderstorms, but most will be dry. The areas with the best chance for lightning will be the Olympic Peninsula, the Hood Canal and the South Sound.

Scattered downpours could develop over the Olympic Peninsula this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty showers could develop early Monday, but otherwise we're forecasting dry weather for Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday through Saturday will be sunny and dry. Highs Thursday and Friday will reach the low 80s!

Temperatures this week warm gradually in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

