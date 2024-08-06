Seattle weather: Warming up with afternoon sunshine Wednesday

Clouds were slow to clear this afternoon, which led to a cooler day with later sunshine. High pressure will start to build on Wednesday, bringing warmer temperatures. Fire danger will increase and so will local wildfire smoke.

Tracking forecast headlines, warm and sunny (FOX 13 SEATTLE / FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures today topped out in the low 70s. It was almost 10 degrees cooler today than Monday.

Overnight lows will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will start out tonight along the coast.

Marine clouds will be around to start the day Wednesday, but will clear much faster Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be warmer, topping out in the low to mid 80s. Back to above average temperatures.

Air quality for Western Washington will slowly decrease throughout the week. Smoke will slowly move in from the east side of the Cascades as easterly winds start to increase from Wednesday through at least Friday.

Air quality for Western Washington will slowly decrease throughout the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures will start to warm with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Peak heat will be Thursday, but still very warm through Friday. A little bit more onshore flow for the weekend, dropping temperatures into the low 80s.