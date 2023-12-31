1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Lake Stevens apartment

A man was killed, and another man arrested, following a shooting at a Lake Stevens apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 3:35 a.m. to reports of a man shot at an apartment near 127th Ave NE and 16th St NE. First responders arrived and attempted lifesaving treatment on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed two people at the apartment, and during their investigation developed probable cause to arrest a 22-year-old man for second-degree murder.

Police booked the suspect into Snohomish County Jail.

Authorities say they are releasing no additional details of the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.