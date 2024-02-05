Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after car fire in South Seattle, crews investigate

By and FOX 13 News Staff
An investigation is underway after a car caught on fire in South Seattle, killing the driver inside on Monday.

At around 6:16 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced its crews responded to reports of a car on fire at a home near the corner of 10th Ave. S and S Trenton St.

Crews arrived and found the car engulfed in flames, burning in the driveway of a home.

Crews confirmed that a person inside the car was dead.

According to the SFD, the people inside the home called 911 and tried to extinguish the flames.

Investigators say there are no indicators of foul play. They are still working to understand how the car caught on fire in the first place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.