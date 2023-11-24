1 injured after stabbing in Lynnwood, police say public not in danger

One person was stabbed in the head during a fight in Lynnwood early Friday morning.

Lakewood Police were called to a fight at an apartment complex on 176th St SW.

Dispatch learned one of the people involved was bleeding, and when police arrived, they learned that person had been stabbed in the head.

Officers broke in the suspect’s door to find them, and were forced to set up a perimeter and call in a K9 unit to track the suspect down.

Police did not specify whether they arrested the suspect, but say the public is not in danger.

It is not yet known what led up to the fight, but investigators say the two people knew each other.