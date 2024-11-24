1 injured in shooting on Seattle's Capitol Hill, no suspects identified

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 1:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Minor Ave and E Pike St, by the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. Officers arrived and found roughly 30 bullet casings and bullet fragments, but no suspects or victims.

A nearby business and at least one vehicle were damaged in the shooting.

Shortly after, a man called 911 several blocks away saying he had been shot at the scene police were investigating.

Police located the man and gave medical aid until fire personnel took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident or a possible suspect is urged to call 911, or contact Seattle Police's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

