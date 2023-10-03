1 killed in shooting on Metro bus in White Center

Deputies are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on a King County Metro bus Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately known, but deputies were called to the report of a shooting at 15th Ave. SW and SW Roxbury in White Center.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, one person died in the shooting.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene. No suspect description has been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.