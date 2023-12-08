12 Days of Christmas: How much would it all cost in 2023?

The 12 days of Christmas sets a very high bar for anyone’s ‘true love’ this year. The classic gift list will set you back nearly $47,000, an all-time high.

FOX 13’s Lauren Donovan has found a way to preserve the spirit of the song while shopping local for a fraction of the cost. From the barnyard to the ballet, she gives us the Western Washington 12 Days of Christmas:

FIRST DAY: A PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

$45 for a Pear Tree at The Gray Barn Nursery in Sammamish.

$40 for a Holiday Box of Chukar (Partridge) Cherries.

SECOND DAY: TWO TURTLE DOVES

A Craigslist post out of Sammamish lists doves for sale at $30 each. $60 for a pair.

THIRD DAY: THREE FRENCH HENS

$19 for a Bresse chick at Whatcom County’s Spring Creek Heritage Farms. A trio costs $57.

FOURTH DAY: FOUR COLLY BIRDS

Those of you scratching your heads wondering what exactly a colly bird is, you’re not alone. How about a 4-mile ride on a Bird electric scooter instead? Priced at 42 cents a minute, travelling through Seattle streets would cost you $23.

FIFTH DAY: FIVE GOLDEN RINGS

Jewelers at Ben Bridge will sell you five golden rings for just over $4,000.

SIXTH DAY: SIX GEESE A-LAYING:

The Little Farm in Graham estimates a full-grown goose on the low-end costs $50. The Pierce County business raises geese but does not sell the birds, just their eggs. An individual egg goes for $6.

SEVENTH DAY: SEVEN SWANS A SWIMMING

According to the Northwest Swan Conservation: "The Skagit Valley supports the largest concentration of wintering Trumpeter Swans in North America as well as thousands of Tundra Swans. The swans are present from early November through mid-March."

For those living in the Seattle-metro the cost of a drive to and from Fir Island to see these magnificent waterfowl would be around $21.

EIGHTH DAY: EIGHT MAIDS A MILKING

Kent-based, Smith Brothers Farms will take care of the labor for you. They are charging more than $3 dollars for a half gallon of milk right now. However, if you order 15-dollars’ worth of product they’ll deliver for free.

NINTH DAY: NINE LADIES DANCING

How about Queens at that? On December 1st, the Moore Theatre is hosting "A Drag Queen Christmas". Prices start just under $38.

TENTH DAY: TEN LORDS A LEAPING

A Christmas Eve Ticket to the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Nutcracker ranges between $43 - $223 depending on where you sit.

ELEVENTH DAY: ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

A night out at Benaroya Hall for the Holiday Pops performance is priced at $80 on the low end.

TWELFTH DAY: TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

Every evening from now until December 24th, you can visit Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane for free. Toy drummers parade up and down Bellevue Way NE as part of this annual holiday spectacle.

TOTAL COST OF THE WESTERN WASHINGTON 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS IS $4,812.