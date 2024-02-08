15-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in Mount Vernon crash

A 15-year-old was killed and three other teens were taken to various hospitals after their car crashed late Wednesday night near Pilchuck.

According to Washington State Patrol's findings of the crash, a 15-year-old boy was driving the vehicle on SR 534 near Coyote Lane, just northwest of Lake McMurray, when he lost control of the car while making a turn.

The car hit a power pole and stopped in the right shoulder.

The 15-year-old driver was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. WSP said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another 15-year-old boy passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries. That teen was not wearing a seatbelt. A 16-year-old girl was flown to Harborview Medical Center via Life Flight.

Unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but no other vehicles were involved.

Troopers say it's still under investigation whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is also ongoing to determine if the teen driver will face any charges.

All four teens are residents of Mount Vernon.