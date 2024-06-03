18-year-old shot, killed in Kent

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Kent on Monday morning.

Around 11:10 a.m., multiple officers responded to a call about an unconscious man in a parking lot near Campus Park on S 252nd Street in Kent.

When they arrived, they found the man with an injury to the back of his head that was consistent with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances into his death are still being investigated by Kent detectives.

If you have any information, call the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 OR leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Refer to Kent Case number 24-7755. If you have urgent information about this time-sensitive incident, call 911.

