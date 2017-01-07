2 found unresponsive in car on N. Aurora

SEATTLE -- A woman is dead and a second person was rushed to the hospital after witnesses discovered them unresponsive in a car in a parking lot on Aurora Ave. Saturday morning.



First responders say all life-saving efforts were given to the couple, including several Good Samaritans performing CPR before paramedics arrived.



Unfortunately, the woman never regained a pulse. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.



A witness told Q13 News that he did see drug paraphernalia in the car. There were also no signs of trauma or violence.









Seattle police say two other reported overdoses were discovered along the Aurora corridor. Both those incidents were fatal.



North Precinct bicycle officers are canvassing the area for known heroin users and alerting them to the dangerous purity levels first responders have encountered.