Lanes reopen on I-5 NB near Lynnwood after crash, police activity; search for suspect underway

Three lanes on I-5 northbound near Lynnwood have reopened after they were closed for a car crash and police activity.

The crash occurred around 44th Ave. W around 3 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect who was last seen in that area around the time of the crash.

Deputies are looking for 28-year-old Ivan Lopez-Ramos, who ran off around 3 p.m. on I-5 NB near the 212th St SW overpass in Lynnwood. He is 5'06" and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

He is wanted for second-degree assault and attempting to elude. He also has a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

There is an active K-9 search for him. If you see him, call 911.