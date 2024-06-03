2 Live Crew rapper Brother Marquis dies at 58

article

Brother Marquis, member of the iconic hip-hop group, 2 Live Crew, has died.

Brother Marquis – whose real name is Mark Ross – died at 58, according to the group's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"Mark Ross AKA Brother Marquis of the 2 Live Crew has went to the upper room," the post read, in part.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause of Ross' death have not been released to the public.

TMZ reports the group's manager confirmed Ross' death. The rap group made headlines in the 1980s and early 1990s for its sexually-explicit lyrics and making fashion statements with the University of Miami football team with orange-and-green starter jackets and giant gold chains. The group's album late 1980s album "As Nasty as They Wanna Be" made headlines for raunchy lyrics, including their hit song, "Me So Horny."

Fellow 2 Live Crew member Fresh Kid Ice died in 2017 at 53.