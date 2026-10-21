The Brief A 59-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed by a train near Puyallup Station Wednesday afternoon. Two people tried to save the man before the collision, and another person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Police are investigating what led to the incident, which has caused Sounder train delays and nearby road closures.



A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a train in Puyallup Wednesday afternoon, and another person was hospitalized.

What we know:

It happened just after 1:50 p.m. near the Puyallup train station at North Meridian and West Stewart Avenue.

Puyallup police said a 59-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was stopped on the tracks, and two people tried to save him before he was struck by the train.

Officers said the man died at the scene, and another person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Sound Transit said S Line trains are delayed due to the crash. Updates can be found on Sound Transit's website.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal incident. The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

What's next:

North Meridian near the Puyallup Station is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and follow detours.

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