The Brief Two 22-year-old men were arrested after allegedly fleeing a drive-by shooting and crashing into a Pierce County sheriff's patrol car. Deputies found the suspects at a Puyallup grocery store and recovered a loaded gun, spent shell casings and a stolen firearm. Both men face multiple charges, while investigators have not disclosed where the shooting occurred or whether anyone was injured.



Two 22-year-old men were arrested Friday after allegedly fleeing from a drive-by shooting, crashing into a patrol car, and hiding in a nearby grocery store.

What we know:

A Pierce County sheriff's sergeant was driving through Puyallup around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, when a silver SUV ran a red light and slammed into his patrol vehicle.

Authorities say the SUV, which crashed at the intersection of 160th Street East and Meridian, was involved in a drive-by shooting seconds earlier.

The driver of the SUV then takes off, and the sergeant attempts to pursue but wasn't able to get far, as his patrol car became disabled after the collision.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A damaged Pierce County sergeant's patrol car after being hit by a silver SUV in Puyallup. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

"160th and Meridian, we're going southbound, my tire's blown out, they blew the light, hit me, and they're still going south, I'm trying to catch them, I've got a flat," the sergeant radioed to dispatch.

Minutes later, deputies received a tip that the SUV had pulled into a Fred Meyer parking lot near 176th Street East and Meridian. Just as deputies were about to walk in, two men matching the suspects' descriptions walked out the front doors.

The two men, both 22 years old, were taken into custody. The passenger had a loaded gun in his waistband.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pierce County sheriff's deputies confront two men matching the description of a Puyallup drive-by shooting and patrol car hit-and-run crash as they walk out the doors of a Fred Meyer. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Inside the SUV, deputies recovered an open bottle of tequila and spent shell casings inside the cabin.

The following day, investigators received information that the driver threw a gun out the window of the SUV after crashing into the patrol car.

K9 Smokey and his handler tracked the area and discovered a weapon-mounted light near Meridian and 162nd Street Court East. A local resident called 911 after finding a matching gun slide nearby. Deputies later confirmed the reassembled firearm had been reported stolen.

A weapon-mounted light located in the 16200 block of Meridian by K9 Smokey. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not specify where the initial drive-by shooting occurred, or if anyone was injured in that incident.

What's next:

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on multiple charges, including drive-by shooting, vehicular assault, hit-and-run, driving under the influence, attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, and outstanding warrants. The 22-year-old passenger was arrested for drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

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