2 rescued from Puget Sound after kayak capsizes

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife)

Two kayakers were rescued from Puget Sound near Picnic Point Park on Sunday.

Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) officers had just finished a boat patrol and were fueling up at the Everett Marina, when a notification came in on the Pulse Point app, alerting of a couple who fell out of their kayak.

According to WDFW, the officers had seen the two getting ready to launch their kayak a short time beforehand.

Snohomish Fire was on their way, but the WDFW officers could get their first with their boat.

They got a man out of the water, and he told them his wife was still in the water around 1,000 feet out. By this point, Snohomish County Marine had arrived and got the woman out of the water, too.

The couple was taken to the Edmonds Marina and treated for injuries.

WDFW says neither were injured, despite being in the freezing water for over 30 minutes. One of their phones was waterproof and able to call 911 when they went overboard.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Officials urge that, before you head out on the water, you carry safety essentials for emergency communications and comfort. State law requires paddlers to carry a sound-producing device, like a whistle, when on the water.