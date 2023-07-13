2 teens arrested with guns, cash while illegally driving car in downtown Seattle

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Seattle Police)

Two teens were arrested in downtown Seattle, caught carrying guns and $4,000 in cash.

A Seattle Police officer on patrol spotted a car speeding through South Lake Union around 1 a.m. Authorities say the car was speeding from an area where there were reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The officer stopped the car near Denny Way and Stewart St and spoke to the driver, a 16-year-old boy. He did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police asked the boy to step out of the car, and spotted a handgun under the driver seat.

The officer arrested the boy for unlawful possession of a firearm, then asked the passenger to step out for a search. A loaded handgun was found tucked in that 15-year-old boy’s waistband.

Both teenagers were booked into the King County Child & Family Justice Center. Police later searched the vehicle and recovered a handgun, firearm accessories and $4,000 in cash.