2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle: Getting to the stadium, what to know before you go

Seattle will play host to the MLB All-Star Game and its several events starting July 7. Thousands and thousands of fans from across the country will come into the Emerald City, which will congest roads even further.

Most major construction projects will be paused for the All-Star week, but attendees should still plan for busy streets.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has prepared optimal ways to get to T-Mobile Stadium:

Driving

From the north, your primary options will be Interstate 5 or State Route 99. From I-5, exiting at 165A/James St. or 164/Dearborn St./4th Ave./Edgar Martinez Drive South/Airport Way South will put you near the stadiums. From SR 99 you would exit at the end of the tunnel, staying left to go to Royal Brougham Way. The tunnel is towed.

From the south, the primary route would be I-5, exiting at Exit 163/West Seattle Freeway/Columbian Way , 164B/Edgar Martinez Drive South, or 164A/Dearborn St .

From the east, the primary route across Lake Washington would be I-90, exiting to 4th Avenue South or Edgar Martinez Drive South. SR 520 also goes across Lake Washington, exiting north of the stadiums so you’d get onto southbound I-5 from there. The SR 520 bridge is tolled.

Public transit

King County Metro has around two dozen bus routes that drop riders off near the ballpark. Learn about the routes and the dropoff points here.

Light Rail is also an option. Drivers can park at the Northgate and Greenlake stations and then ride over from there. The other station stops don't have a designated lot, though you may be able to find street parking or a nearby lot and walk over. The most direct stop is the Stadium station-- which is just under a half a mile walk to T-Mobile. You can also get off the Light Rail at the International District or Pioneer Square and walk over. Learn more about the stops here.

You can also bike to the stadium -- there several are areas for bicycle parking, including inside the Mariners garage. Ride-share is also an option -- a lot recently opened less than half a mile from T-Mobile Park.

On Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, you can ride Link light rail, Sounder trains, and Sound Transit Express buses for free to get to the All-Star Game.

Learn more about parking options and other ways to get to the ballpark.

Before entering T-Mobile Park

For a typical Mariners game, general gates open an hour and a half before pitch. It's not clear if gates will open earlier for All-Star Game Week.

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" are allowed. One gallon-sized clear zip-top bags are also allowed.

Small bags or purses are allowed, as long as they are smaller than 4.5" x 6.5". These bags do not have to be clear.

T-Mobile Park typically does not allow re-entry.

T-Mobile Park is 100% cashless. They have kiosks to convert cash into a Mastercard prepaid debit card.

Events happening during All-Star Game Week:

Friday, July 7, T-Mobile Park: HBCU Swingman Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8-Tuesday, July 11, Lumen Field/Lumen Field Event Center: Capital One Play Ball Park throughout the day.

Saturday, July 8, T-Mobile Park: Celebrity Softball Game and All-Star Futures Game, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, Lumen Field: MLB Draft, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 10, T-Mobile Park: All Star Workout Day and Home Run Derby, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, T-Mobile Park: MLB All-Star Game, 5 p.m.

See more info on the schedule here.