2024’s top luxury travel destinations in US revealed

A new report has revealed the most luxurious destinations across the United States.

Covering 100 cities, wealth planning company Dominion evaluated each destination based on 29 factors, organized into seven essential categories: luxury accommodations, gastronomic options, transportation, recreation, shopping, beauty and wellness, and entertainment.

"Whether you’re interested in experiencing a romantic escape in style, a weekend of pampering or a high-octane adventure, the many alluring cities of the US have got you covered," the company wrote on its website.

Here’s a look at the most luxurious cities in the U.S.

New York, Las Vegas top luxury destinations

The company found that New York City, Las Vegas and Los Angeles stood out as top destinations for the luxury experience. San Francisco and Chicago rounded out the top five.

The Manhattan skyline is seen at sunrise from the 86th floor observatory of the Empire State Building on April 3, 2021, in New York City. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City took the top spot in multiple categories including food, recreation, clubs, and beauty and well-being.

Dallas also emerged as a luxurious urban retreat, securing the 14th position overall among cities.

Miami ranked at the top of the list for hotel accommodations, while Los Angeles was crowned No. 1 for travel options, and Las Vegas secured the top spot for shopping.

Top luxury cities

1. New York

2. Las Vegas

3. Los Angeles

4. San Francisco

5. Chicago

6. Miami

7. San Diego

8. Honolulu

9. Jersey City

10. Boston

11. Washington

12. Seattle

13. Atlanta

14. Dallas

15. Houston

Top summer destinations

Google Flights also recently revealed the top searches on its platform by people in the U.S. who were looking to travel between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2024.

The most searched destination on Google Flights for summer 2024 was London, followed by Paris and Tokyo.

In the U.S., New York took the No. 5 spot.

