3 arrested following robbery in Bellevue involving stolen Kia

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested by the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) in connection to a robbery on Wednesday.

According to the BPD, officers responded to an assault and robbery in the 700 block of 148th Avenue SE near the Larsen Lake parking area just before noon.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who said he was walking on the footpath next to 148th Avenue SE when the incident happened. The victim told police a Kia minivan stopped in the road, two suspects got out and demanded his shoes and physically assaulted him.

Through their investigation, police were able to determine the Kia was stolen.

The BPD shared the vehicle description with surrounding police departments. At around 12:30 p.m., the Kia was located by a Redmond Police Department (RPD) motorcycle officer near Redmond Middle School. The RPD detained four suspects after they fled from the minivan and then the BPD responded.

The BPD ultimately arrested two boys, aged 17 and 19. The RPD also arrested a female driver for possession of a stolen vehicle. According to the BPD, the stolen Kia was returned to its owner.