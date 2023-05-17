3 arrested in deadly shooting of man at Southcenter Mall parking garage

Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a man inside a parking garage at Southcenter Mall this past November.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, Tukwila police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking garage. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times and a woman who was injured. Medics tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time that it appeared the pair were trying to stop an attempted car prowler when they were shot.

The suspects drove off in another vehicle and were not located at the time.

On May 17, Valley SWAT, King County SWAT and Tacoma SWAT served arrest warrants on three people at three separate locations. A 20-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, all from Auburn, were arrested and taken into custody without incident in connection to the deadly shooting.

The two adult suspects were booked into King County Jail for second-degree murder. The 16-year-old was booked into the King County Clark Children and Family Justice Center for second-degree murder.