3 Federal way businesses robbed in a 30-minute time frame

Police are investigating a string of robberies that happened in Federal way late Thursday night.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), the suspect descriptions for all three incidents were very similar. Authorities say the suspects were two Black men, and one of them was armed with a handgun.

The FWPD says the first armed robbery happened at 11:28 p.m. at the 7-Eleven near the corner of S 348th St. and Pacific Highway S.

12 minutes later, a 7-Eleven near the corner of SW 312th St. and 1st Ave. S was robbed. Then at 11:59 p.m., a 76 station near the corner of 338th St. and 1st Ave. was robbed.

In the last robbery, the suspect’s stole the clerk’s car. It was later found in Pacific at around 4 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say the car was ditched after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The FWPD says their Criminal Investigation Section will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.