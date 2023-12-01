Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

3 feet of mountain snow possible this weekend, WSDOT urges drivers to be prepared

By
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Winter weather slams Western WA mountain passes

A weather alert is in effect for the Cascades in Western Washington as snow falls, and is expected to continue falling all weekend.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Winter storm weather has returned to Western Washington, bringing with it an active weather pattern. With multiple strong fronts forecast, expect rain and gusty winds in the lowlands and heavy snow in the Cascades. 

Friday morning brought a taste of what’s ahead on Snoqualmie Pass. Parts of eastbound I-90 reopened in North Bend after 30 semi-trucks spun out Friday morning, according to WSDOT. 

Troopers worked to clear up the roadway from milepost 36 to milepost 37 after 6:30 a.m. 

The trucks did not chain up, according to troopers.  

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said chains were not initially required until milepost 47, which means truck drivers would not face citations because of the enforcement zone.

That has since changed. For eastbound travelers, chains are required on all vehicles except those that are all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited. 

Featured

Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds &amp; lowland rain into Saturday
article

Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds &amp; lowland rain into Saturday

Showers, mountain snow and gusty winds tonight for Western Washington. 

At an area rest stop near the summit, Linda Moran said she’s being mindful of driving conditions. 

"I have to go through the Cascades," said Moran. "I’m going slow. I’m watching out for what other people are doing because some of them are just going fast. A lot of people are tailgating." 

In a safety video posted online, WSDOT Maintenance Supervisor Scoot Montgomery warned drivers about driving with improper tires. 

"I think drivers need to take responsibility," said Montgomery. "There’s so much drivers can do to protect themselves. Number one is that they need to stop underestimating these storms and they need to stop overestimating their driving abilities."

For the latest on the WSDOT’s Pass report click here.