3 injured in shooting at Kirkland park

Kirkland police are investigating a shooting overnight that sent three people to the hospital.

After midnight, police received reports of an altercation with multiple shots fired at Houghton Beach Park on Lake Washington Boulevard.

Three people, one adult and two teens, were struck and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known but police said they're expected to survive.

According to investigators, a group of people was at th park after hours when an altercation happened. One person opened fire, hitting the three people.

Police said they believe the suspect left the scene in a car immediately after the shooting and is no longer believed to be in Kirkland.