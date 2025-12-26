3 injured, suspect dead in Wallace, Idaho shooting

The Brief A suspect is dead and three people were injured in a shooting at the Shoshone County Courthouse in Wallace, Idaho. Authorities say the gunman shot two people outside the sheriff’s office and a dispatcher inside the lobby before being confronted by police. It remains unclear whether the suspect was killed by police gunfire, and the identities of those involved have not been released.



A suspect is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at a sheriff’s office in Wallace, Idaho.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone County Courthouse, just off Interstate 90.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man armed with several guns shot two people outside the lobby near a truck, and both were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Officials said the suspect then walked into the lobby and shot a dispatcher in the ear, and that person was also taken to the hospital.

An officer-involved shooting followed, and the suspect was fatally shot in the lobby.

What we don't know:

Several agencies are investigating, and officials have not released the identities of the victims or the shooter.

