3 men accused of more than 200 Puget Sound burglaries arrested in Seattle

Three men believed to be responsible for more than 200 burglaries and robberies around the Puget Sound area were arrested in Seattle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 3:15 p.m., detectives located and arrested the three suspects as they were leaving their home near the Jackson Park Golf Course on NE 135th St.

Authorities believe the suspects, a 24-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, are linked to an organized crime group responsible for more than 200 burglaries since 2021. The SCSO says these burglaries resulted in the loss of about $4 million in cash and jewelry.

According to the SCSO, in Nov. 2021, their detectives discovered a string of about 20 similar burglaries happening at homes of Asian American families across the county. Detectives eventually identified a primary suspect, and noticed after he moved out of the area, the burglaries stopped. In 2022, he returned, and detectives say the burglaries drastically increased again.

SCSO detectives, along with investigators from the Lynnwood Police Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security, began working together after discovering the same group of burglars targeting homes all the way from Bellingham to south of Seattle.

Detectives from all of these agencies looked through video evidence, physical evidence, and cell phone data, and developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the King County Jail. They are expected to be transferred to the Snohomish County jail sometime this weekend.

Detectives say this remains an active investigation, because they believe there are more suspects connected to these crimes that are still on the run.

This is a developing story.