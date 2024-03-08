Three men accused of sexually assaulting women, including two teenage girls, on separate flights to Seattle are now facing charges in their cases.

Jack Robertson, 69, pleaded guilty to simple assault for his contact with a 15-year-old girl seated next to him on a flight from Atlanta to Seattle in July 2023.

According to records in the case, Robertson placed his hand on the 15-year-old's thigh and slowly moved it up her leg to her inner thigh. The victim immediately reported it to her guardian and Robertson was taken into custody after the flight landed.

He faces up to a year in prison when sentenced on June 5.

The second defendant, 53-year-old Duane Brick, pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact that happened on a flight from Phoenix to Seattle.

Brick admitted to taking the hand of the woman seated next to him and placing it on his crotch, along with groping the woman while she appeared to be asleep.

Brick said he did it for his own sexual gratification. He will be sentenced on June 10 and faces up to two years in prison.

Lastly, 38-year-old Abhinav Kumar was arraigned for abusive sexual contact and assault on a teen sitting next to him on an Emirates flight to Seattle. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for May 6.

"The Western District of Washington continues to see an alarming increase in sexual abuse cases aboard aircraft," said U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. "Last August we emphasized that we have zero tolerance for such assaults. Sadly, we continue to learn of new allegations and are investigating and charging those cases."

These cases were investigated by the FBI, Port of Seattle Police, and U.S. Air Marshals.