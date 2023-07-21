30K fentanyl pills recovered, 5 drug dealers arrested in Whatcom County

article

After a months-long investigation, police arrested five drug dealers and recovered around 30,000 fentanyl pills in Whatcom County.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the Drug Enforcement Administration Bellingham and the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force executed six federal search warrants across the county. Two of the search warrants were served in Bellingham.

The WCSO says investigators seized about 30,000 fentanyl pills, 300 grams of fentanyl powder and a kilogram of cocaine.

"As the fentanyl epidemic continues to negatively impact our community, the Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners are proactively investigating those that are bringing these dangerous drugs into Whatcom County and profiting off others' addiction," said Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. "In addition, the Sheriff’s Office continues to work with community partners to provide resources and assist those with substance use disorders."

The WCSO says this operation was also assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Washington State Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol.