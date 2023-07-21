Expand / Collapse search

30K fentanyl pills recovered, 5 drug dealers arrested in Whatcom County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Opioid Epidemic
A bag of evidence containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone is shown during a 2020 news conference at the Fresno County Sheriff&apos;s Office in Fresno, California. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Get

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - After a months-long investigation, police arrested five drug dealers and recovered around 30,000 fentanyl pills in Whatcom County.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the Drug Enforcement Administration Bellingham and the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force executed six federal search warrants across the county. Two of the search warrants were served in Bellingham.

The WCSO says investigators seized about 30,000 fentanyl pills, 300 grams of fentanyl powder and a kilogram of cocaine. 

"As the fentanyl epidemic continues to negatively impact our community, the Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners are proactively investigating those that are bringing these dangerous drugs into Whatcom County and profiting off others' addiction," said Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. "In addition, the Sheriff’s Office continues to work with community partners to provide resources and assist those with substance use disorders."

The WCSO says this operation was also assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Washington State Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol.