4 teens arrested after police pursuit in Everett

Four teenagers were arrested following a police pursuit in Everett last weekend.

Authorities say a trooper was patrolling on Feb. 24, when he saw a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe speeding 65 mph through traffic near Everett Mall Way and Seventh Ave, weaving in between cars. The trooper flagged the car to pull over, but the suspects inside sped away.

The trooper pursued, given a reasonable suspicion of DUI.

Snohomish County agencies were called to assist, and after some time, the Hyundai struck the sidewalk and became disabled. It stopped in the middle of the street on Admiralty Way near Airport Rd, and several teenagers jumped out of the car and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Dispatch learned the Hyundai was reported stolen.

Troopers and police contained the area and eventually arrested four suspects, all between the ages of 14–16. Authorities say the 16-year-old driver faces charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run, three counts of reckless endangerment, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

Washington State Patrol did not specify if any of the younger suspects had charges referred to prosecutors.