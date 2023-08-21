40 animals brought into Tacoma humane society in 1 day, donations urgently needed

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is now caring for an additional 40 animals in need of emergency care. These animals were all brought in within the span of 24 hours.

On Aug. 17, a 5-year-old pitbull was brought into the shelter as a stray by Tacoma Animal Control with an abnormally large tumor on her shoulder, which caused her pain and limited her mobility. She is receiving pain medication to make her more comfortable, and veterinarians are assessing the next steps to take with her tumor.

Photo from HSTPC

Shortly after the pitbull was brought in, 21 other animals were brought into the shelter from an overcrowded location. Two parakeets, five geckos, one bearded dragon, eight snakes, four rabbits and one kitten were brought in.

Less than 24 hours later, 18 cats were brought to the shelter by Pierce County Animal Control after being removed from a one-bedroom apartment. The cats had been living in inches of feces and urine, with little interaction from people, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

All the animals are being given individual attention and medical care.

You can donate to the shelter here. Until Aug. 24, Petco Love is matching donations for the shelter, by quadrupling every donation up to $75,000. Donations are urgently needed.