40+ teens working at Sky Zone in Vancouver didn't get meal breaks, worked excessive hours: Report finds

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has fined an indoor trampoline park in Vancouver over $22,000 for violating state laws regarding teen workers.

A three-month investigation in 2023 into Sky Zone found that on more than 250 occasions, 43 teens did not get a meal break. In Washington state, teens working more than five consecutive hours are entitled to a meal break.

The investigation also found that nearly all of those teens, ages 16 and 17, worked beyond hours allowed under law. This was documented on more than 350 occasions during the investigation, according to L&I.

"During the school year, students’ priority should be the classroom," said Suzanne Dover, L&I youth employment specialist. "The law is meant to help students maintain that priority. It’s up to the employer to make sure they’re carefully managing their young workers and following state requirements."

L&I’s investigation began with complaints from local high schools. Dover credited the schools with helping student safety.

Sky Zone was cited over $22,000 by L&I. Since they did not appeal or pay the fine but their Feb. 15 deadline, a collection agency will get involved.