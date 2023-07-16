Expand / Collapse search

5 people killed, 4 critically injured in Tacoma crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol's Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to a crash in Tacoma that killed five people and critically injured four others.

The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday on SR 509 near Alexander Ave. 

It's unclear what caused the crash/. Two vehicles are believed to have been involved. 

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene. We will have updates as they become available. 

That portion of SR 509 is closed for the investigation. Seek alternative routes. 