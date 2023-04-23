An after-prom party turned violent overnight Sunday in Jasper County, Texas where nine people were injured during a shooting.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office says via Facebook it happened shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper, for shots fired.

Responding officers found a total of 9 people injured from gunshots. Their identities nor their ages have been released, as of this writing, but we're told the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Most of them were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for additional treatment.

It's currently unclear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests appear to have been made at this time, but an investigation remains underway and people of interest are being questioned by deputies.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.