A Seahawks Thanksgiving celebration helps veterans in need

Dozens of 12s spent Thanksgiving cheering on the Hawks at the Press Box in Seattle, while also helping out veterans in need.

Despite it being a holiday, Thursday was still Seahawks game day. The Press Box in Seattle opened its doors at 9 a.m. for fans looking to start kickoff early.

"Today wasn’t bad. Today we woke up at 7. Normally we’re getting up around 5 o’clock," said Herb Barnett.

Barnett and his wife, Lorina, are season ticket holders. The couple lives in Longview, and they make the two-hour drive to Seattle for each game, even on Thanksgiving.

"My wonderful wife here, who came off graveyard yesterday morning, stayed up all day and cooked a full family feast for our whole family. So, we had Thanksgiving yesterday," said Barnett.

For those who didn’t plan ahead, there are plenty of holiday options at the bar.

"We have forty turkeys. So, we’re like really prepped and ready for that," said Kelsey Olsen.

Olsen is the marketing and event management director for The Press Box. She says she was at work at 6:30 a.m. for the event, but it’s all worth it.

"All proceeds, like all raffles and giveaways, and all that money that’s being spent gets directly donated to Mission Outdoors," said Olsen.

Mission Outdoors is a nonprofit that gives back to veterans in need.

Olsen says it feels good to make a positive impact on the community as well as create a place for people to have new Thanksgiving memories.

"Those people that don’t get to spend the time with their family today, you know, we hope this is something they can do and enjoy," said Olsen.