Accused arsonists set fire to Gig Harbor sports bar, police say

Gig Harbor Police are searching for two men accused of setting fire to a local sports bar.

Police say two men in a red car ignited a fire that damaged the Halftime Saloon, located on 5114 Point Fosdick Drive.

Police posted several photos of the suspects and their vehicle, which did not have any license plates.

The two suspects could also be responsible for a dumpster fire, police said.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact Detective Daniel at (253) 851-2236 and reference case #2404000395.