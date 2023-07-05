Altercation leads to shooting that left man dead in Spanaway, deputies say

article

Detectives are investigating shooting that left a man dead in Spanaway.

At 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting with a person down in the street at the 1800 block of 187th St Ct E.

When deputies arrived they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

After speaking to witnesses, the deputies concluded that the possible suspect was still inside one of the neighborhood's houses, investigators said.

Deputies then surrounded the house and asked for everyone to come outside, where they were detained and then questioned by detectives.

After interviews, detectives concluded that the people in the house witnessed the shooting and confirmed there was an altercation prior to the incident.

Forensic investigators were present to check the scene for evidence along with detectives.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office will be helping identify the deceased victim. No arrest have been made.