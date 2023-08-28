Altercation, stabbing in Queen Anne sends 3 people to hospital

Seattle police are investigating an altercation and stabbing in the Queen Anne neighborhood that sent multiple people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an assault involving a knife in the 600 block of 4th Avenue West at about 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound in his upper torso.

According to police, there was a fight that led up to the stabbing. A 33-year-old woman and another 24-year-old man were at the scene, and the woman was involved in a physical altercation with the man who was stabbed.

Police said the other man tried to intervene but he was hit by the man who was stabbed.

All were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the woman and the man who was stabbed were arrested and will be booked into the King County Jail.