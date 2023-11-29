Amazon reveals 5 of the hottest gifts so far from Black Friday, Cyber Monday
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend shopping frenzy may have ended, but it doesn’t mean consumers still can’t stock up on some coveted gifts on the market.
Amazon released its list of top gifts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which happened between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27.
But if you’re looking to get an early jump on Christmas shopping, bargains are available between now and Dec. 24.
These are some of the best-selling items from the holiday shopping weekend.
Amazon’s 5 hottest gifts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence-The face cream used for hydrating and strengthening the appearance of skin is available on Amazon for $14.98 with free delivery on Dec. 4.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick-The popular device, on sale now for $19.99, lets you stream shows in full high definition picture quality and see all your favorite content come to life with sharp details and vibrant colors. The fire stick is plugged in and connected to your Wi-Fi to set it up.
- Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics-This patch helps improve the look of pimples overnight without popping them. You can stick on a patch and wake up with clearer-looking skin. The 36 count of patches are on sale for $10.77.
- Ring Video Doorbell-If you want to track who’s at your front door, the video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. At $99, the deivce also provides notifications when anyone rings your doorbell or triggers its built-in motion sensors.
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner-If there are tough to clean stains in your home or car, this product comes in handy to remove them. The $89 cleaning kit features a stain tool, self-cleaning hose Tool, a spraying crevice tool, and a spot and stain formula.
Some of the best of the rest from Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday product list featured Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners, Lumineux Whitening Strips, the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo For Windows, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phone. The complete list is available here.