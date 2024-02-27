At-risk Lakewood man missing

article

Lakewood Police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk man who was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26.

According to police, Derrick Tran walked away from his home on 84th Street S around 3 p.m. on Feb 26.

He is described by police as an at-risk person who needs his medication.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black and white Nike shoes. Police say Tran is about 5,5" and weighs around 120 pounds.

Contact Lakewood Police at if you see him.