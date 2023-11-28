Auburn PD: Man found shot to death in car, no suspects identified

article

Auburn Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near 22nd St NE and I St NE around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a white Honda with several bullet holes. The back window had been shot through and was shattered. There was a 20-year-old man sitting in the driver seat, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers got him out and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead shortly after.

Auburn Police are investigating the death and currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Auburn Police's tip line at (253) 288-7403.