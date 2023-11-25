Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Auburn

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Auburn on Friday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just after 8 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a shooting at the Watermark Apartments.

Deputies and medical personnel responded quickly, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KCSO says numerous patrol units arrived at the scene along with K-9 tracking dogs, KCSO Air Support and officers from the Federal Way Police Department.

RELATED: 1 injured after stabbing in Lynnwood, police say public not in danger

No suspects have been arrested or taken into custody.

This is a developing story.