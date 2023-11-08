Auburn Police seek help finding missing man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Auburn man who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) sent out an alert at around 8:15 a.m. asking the community to keep an eye out for 42-year-old Jackson Jorbon.

Auburn Police Department

Jorban is described as being 5’5" and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "100% islander".

Anyone with information on Jorban’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.