Auburn Police seek help finding missing man

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Auburn man who was reported missing Wednesday morning. 

The Auburn Police Department (APD) sent out an alert at around 8:15 a.m. asking the community to keep an eye out for 42-year-old Jackson Jorbon. 

Jorban is described as being 5’5" and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "100% islander". 

Anyone with information on Jorban’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

 This is a developing story. 