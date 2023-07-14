New images of badly damaged Navy nuclear submarine being repaired in Bremerton

article

The U.S. Navy has posted new photos of the USS Connecticut, a fast-attack nuclear submarine that was badly damaged when it hit an underwater mountain in the South China Sea.

The USS Connecticut has been in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton since early 2022 for repairs.

Photos show the Seawolf-class sub still lacks most of its bow structure, including the sonar dome.

Repairs have been complicated as the Bremerton drydock undergoes necessary seismic upgrades;

The dry dock has been tested and re-certified and USS Connecticut (SSN 22) was docked for its Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA) July 12, according to the Navy.

Fixing the prized sub will reportedly take years.

Up to 40% of the Navy's sub fleet has been sidelined for repairs, according to reports by Bloomberg and Defense News.

