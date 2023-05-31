Bellevue PD looking for witnesses to kidnapping; victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department are looking for anyone who witnessed a kidnapping and assault over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to police, multiple people called 911 just after 10 pm. on Saturday, May 27 to report that two men got out of a vehicle near 10600 NE 2nd Street, east of the Bellevue Downtown Park, and fought with another man before forcing him into their SUV. The SUV sped off.

Just after 2 a.m., a convenience store employee reported that a disoriented man was inside the store. The employee said it appeared the man had been assaulted.

Responding officers and firefighters learned that the man was the victim in the earlier kidnapping.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if the victim knew the two suspects or if it was a random assault.

Police have not specified whether they know who the suspects are or if they have any suspect information, but they say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

If you saw anything or know something about this crime, call the police non-emergency number (425) 577-5656.