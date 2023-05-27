Bellevue Police cancel search for missing man with Alzheimer's

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) located a man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Friday night.

Authorities said 70-year-old Scott Huntoon left his senior living facility on NE 8th St. near Crossroads Park overnight, and had not been seen since. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the BPD announced that he was found safe.

Huntoon is described as an Asian man standing at 6’ with a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a baseball hat, a navy shirt, gray pants and blue shoes.